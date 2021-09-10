Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

