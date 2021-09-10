Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,136 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

