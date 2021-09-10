Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Return Energy shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13,469,289 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913,710.00 and a PE ratio of -4.38.

Return Energy Company Profile (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

