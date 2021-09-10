Reviewing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and Severn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.01 $1.24 million N/A N/A Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.18 $6.71 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.