Reviewing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nikola and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 42,745.93 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -8.12 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Lucid Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 7 3 0 2.30 Lucid Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $18.44, suggesting a potential upside of 90.94%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -55.23% -50.79% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nikola beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

