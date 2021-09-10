Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Trading Down 1.9%

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.10 ($0.28). Approximately 1,053,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,089,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.09. The firm has a market cap of £48.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

In other news, insider William Tuffy bought 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

