REVV Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

