Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

RXN stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

