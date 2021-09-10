Rhumbline Advisers Buys 151,497 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

