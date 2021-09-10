Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,683 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.73 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

