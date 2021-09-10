Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 139,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.