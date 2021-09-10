Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of LivaNova worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

