Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $70.64 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

