Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

