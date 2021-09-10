Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.45 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Zynga worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zynga by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,013,883 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,201 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.