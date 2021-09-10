Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.55 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,710 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of TripAdvisor worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of TRIP opened at $34.76 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.