Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Onto Innovation worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,319 shares of company stock worth $7,615,284 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $76.54 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

