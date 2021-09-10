Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.57 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Metals worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

CMC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.