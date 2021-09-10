Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.63 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after buying an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.75 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

