Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,203 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Chegg worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chegg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -199.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

