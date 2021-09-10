Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 56,321 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $73.29 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

