Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,251 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $201,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $188.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

