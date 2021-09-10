Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,266 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of M.D.C. worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

