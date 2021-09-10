Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,901 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Sabre worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 812.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 181,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sabre by 15,264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sabre by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 697,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 475,259 shares during the period.

Sabre stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

