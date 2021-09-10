Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,269 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.51 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

