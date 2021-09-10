Rhumbline Advisers Sells 43,804 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.