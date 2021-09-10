Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,195 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Nordstrom worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,714.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

