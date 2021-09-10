Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,569 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of KB Home worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

