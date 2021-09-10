Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

