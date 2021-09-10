Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 126,918 shares of company stock worth $11,152,584 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

