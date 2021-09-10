Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.