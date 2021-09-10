Rio DeFi Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00059112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00164292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043265 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.