Ritocoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $521.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $444,000.85 and $521.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00180299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.46 or 0.99846540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.62 or 0.07226088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00899291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,634,398,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,254,913 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

