Robert Chess Sells 8,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 789,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,320. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.