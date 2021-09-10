Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 45,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,426,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

