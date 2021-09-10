Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 45,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.
NYSE RBLX traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,426,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
