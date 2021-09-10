Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $162,126.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $3,733,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.88. 17,426,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,744.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

