Robust Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and $16,194.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $30.91 or 0.00068572 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00127126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00183876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,041.04 or 0.99926959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.24 or 0.07093317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00850693 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,856 coins and its circulating supply is 34,406 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

