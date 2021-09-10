Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

