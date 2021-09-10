Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTAU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (NYSE:RKTAU) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 280 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.