Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $216.82 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.09 or 0.00046231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.