RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $20.72

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 20.72, but opened at 20.05. RocketLab shares last traded at 18.22, with a volume of 125,676 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.