Rockley Photonics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 18,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 802% compared to the average daily volume of 2,073 call options.

RKLY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,023. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.25 and a beta of -0.02.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

