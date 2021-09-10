Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

