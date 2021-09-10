Ronald N. Tutor Sells 50,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 240,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,883. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 136.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

