Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 4.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,802. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

