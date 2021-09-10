Rotten (ROT) One Day Volume Hits $960.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $364,474.42 and $960.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 104,698,588 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

