Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €144.83 ($170.39).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA SU traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €151.70 ($178.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €144.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.48.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.