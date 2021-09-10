Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.18.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The company has a market cap of C$17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.37.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

