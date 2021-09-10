RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $44,854.26 or 1.00080318 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $89.19 million and approximately $69,383.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001389 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,988 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.