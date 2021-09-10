Ruler Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2,421.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 94.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2,421.30 and $1,409.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00124945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00180484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.39 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.28 or 1.00342849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00852690 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.